Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,611.35 ($21.20).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,463 ($19.24) on Monday. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,486.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,445.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.33.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

