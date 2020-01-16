Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Increased to GBX 490 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 617.55 ($8.12).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 457.80 ($6.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 467.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.