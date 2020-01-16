Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 320

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded Rotork to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 325.18 ($4.28).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 248.60 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,375 shares of company stock valued at $435,077.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arbutus Biopharma Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Arbutus Biopharma Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Monroe Capital Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley
Monroe Capital Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley
Sun Life Financial Price Target Raised to $65.00
Sun Life Financial Price Target Raised to $65.00
Myriad Genetics Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Myriad Genetics Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Wedbush Raises Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $245.00
Wedbush Raises Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $245.00
Gray Television Price Target Raised to $30.00
Gray Television Price Target Raised to $30.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report