Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 320

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded Rotork to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 325.18 ($4.28).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 248.60 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,375 shares of company stock valued at $435,077.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

