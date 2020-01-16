JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Avast (LON:AVST) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avast (LON:AVST) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.26).

AVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.04) target price (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 477.67 ($6.28).

LON AVST opened at GBX 519 ($6.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 458.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.07. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 484.30 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Insiders have sold 1,974,258 shares of company stock valued at $821,440,552 over the last 90 days.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

