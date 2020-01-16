$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

