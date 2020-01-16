Zacks: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) Given $31.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Delta Apparel an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ DLA opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

