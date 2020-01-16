Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post ($0.24) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $19.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSSE. National Securities began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

