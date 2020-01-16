Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 674.60 ($8.87).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 747.86.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

