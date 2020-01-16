Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE:OSW opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.