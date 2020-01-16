Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Social Reality stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 227.60% and a negative net margin of 618.32%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Social Reality by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Social Reality by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Social Reality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

