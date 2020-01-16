Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Social Reality stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 227.60% and a negative net margin of 618.32%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Social Reality Company Profile
Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.