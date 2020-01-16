Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Centrica to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica stock opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.21) on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.