St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,101.50 ($14.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.24. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.