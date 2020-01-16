JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ JAKK opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.45.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
