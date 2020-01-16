JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.