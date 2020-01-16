The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on the stock.

LON PEBB opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Monday. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

In other news, insider Yvonne Monaghan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,861.88).

The Pebble Group Plc provides various products, services, and technology for the promotional products industry in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company operates through two businesses, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The Brand Addition business provides various products to global brands. It utilizes the network to source and deliver promotional product solutions to support the marketing efforts of its clients who operate in various sectors, which include health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.