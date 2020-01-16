FDM Group (LON:FDM) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FDM stock opened at GBX 995 ($13.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.52). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,008.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.93.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

