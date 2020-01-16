FDM Group (LON:FDM) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FDM stock opened at GBX 995 ($13.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.52). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,008.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.93.
About FDM Group
