Renewi (LON:RWI) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 41 ($0.54).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renewi in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Renewi stock opened at GBX 36.55 ($0.48) on Monday. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. The company has a market capitalization of $292.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

