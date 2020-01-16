Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Endava reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Endava has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

