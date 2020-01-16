$0.60 EPS Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

