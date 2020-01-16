Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FreightCar America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FreightCar America by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.24. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

