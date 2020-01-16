-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) This Quarter

Jan 16th, 2020

Brokerages predict that XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

XBIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $748.60 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.64. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

