Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,469 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm bought 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

Shares of LSF stock opened at A$1.64 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.84 ($1.31).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

