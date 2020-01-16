Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327 in the last 90 days. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

