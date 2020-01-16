Analysts Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Century Aluminum posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

