Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $27,119.04 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

BTN stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

