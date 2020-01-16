Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$11,660.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,205,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,770,471.92.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

