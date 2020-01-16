Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Acquires A$14,702.28 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov acquired 43,242 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,702.28 ($10,427.15).

Kamen Palatov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Kamen Palatov acquired 49,758 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$15,922.56 ($11,292.60).

On Friday, December 20th, Kamen Palatov acquired 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a P/E ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

