Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Acquires A$14,702.28 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov acquired 43,242 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,702.28 ($10,427.15).

Kamen Palatov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Kamen Palatov acquired 49,758 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$15,922.56 ($11,292.60).
  • On Friday, December 20th, Kamen Palatov acquired 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a P/E ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

About Nusantara Resources

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nusantara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nusantara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share
$0.60 EPS Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank This Quarter
$0.60 EPS Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank This Quarter
Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share
Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post $0.27 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post $0.27 EPS
-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for XBiotech Inc This Quarter
-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for XBiotech Inc This Quarter
Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,469 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Stock
Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,469 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report