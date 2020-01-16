Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Godfrey John Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$18,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,147 shares in the company, valued at C$398,537.17.

EDR opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.26.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

