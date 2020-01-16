Charles E. Drimal, Jr. Sells 100 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,789 shares in the company, valued at $78,790,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

