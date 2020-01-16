P. Grant Wierzba Sells 8,248 Shares of Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Stock

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$13,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,029.63.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. Storm Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.14 and a 1-year high of C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRX shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Storm Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

