Danny Segman Acquires 1,487,472 Shares of Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman purchased 1,487,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ironbark Zinc alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman purchased 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman purchased 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

Ironbark Zinc stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.02. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.