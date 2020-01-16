Danny Segman Acquires 1,487,472 Shares of Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman purchased 1,487,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman purchased 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).
  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman purchased 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

Ironbark Zinc stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.02. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

About Ironbark Zinc

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

See Also: What is a support level?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ironbark Zinc (ASX:IBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share
$0.60 EPS Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank This Quarter
$0.60 EPS Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank This Quarter
Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share
Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post $0.27 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post $0.27 EPS
-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for XBiotech Inc This Quarter
-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for XBiotech Inc This Quarter
Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,469 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Stock
Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,469 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report