Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after buying an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.17. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.30 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

