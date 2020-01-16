Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

