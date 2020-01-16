Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $517,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
