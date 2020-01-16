Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $517,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.