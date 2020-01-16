Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,572,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 163,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,003,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.