Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $960,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average is $308.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.