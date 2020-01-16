Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $206.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

