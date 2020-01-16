Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 695 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 110,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

