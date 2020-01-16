Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

