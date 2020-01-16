Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 464,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

