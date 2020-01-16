Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

