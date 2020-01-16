Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,818.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

