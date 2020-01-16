ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

