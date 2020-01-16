KCS Wealth Advisory Has $204,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,522,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

