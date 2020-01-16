Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

