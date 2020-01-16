Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WMH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.69 ($3.01).

WMH stock opened at GBX 188.35 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 67.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.86.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

