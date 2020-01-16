Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 40.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Funko has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

