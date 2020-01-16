Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 40.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.
In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FNKO stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Funko has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
