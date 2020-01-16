Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 879,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Onespan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Onespan by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

