Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Grows By 13.7%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

