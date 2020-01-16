Camellia (LON:CAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,350.00

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,350 ($109.84) and last traded at GBX 8,525 ($112.14), with a volume of 617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,700 ($114.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,833 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,579.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.