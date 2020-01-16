Short Interest in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Increases By 13.2%

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

